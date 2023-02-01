Home Cities Bengaluru

Home guard extorts money from couple for sitting in park in Bengaluru, arrested

Arsha, who works with an MNC in Delhi, was on a visit to Bengaluru to meet her friend, a software engineer in the city.

Published: 01st February 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Next time you visit a public park or lake, watch out. There are extortionists in uniform on the prowl. A woman from Delhi has accused a home guard of not only acting as moral police but also extorting money from her. She has said that her only ‘crime’ was that she was sitting with her male friend inside a park at Kundalahalli in Whitefield police division.  

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and came to light on Tuesday after the victim Arsha Latif (25) posted her experience on Twitter and tagged the city police. She also posted pictures of the bike on which the home guard came. The accused allegedly took Rs 1,000 from her friend for sitting in the park without taking permission.

HAL police arrested the accused, V Manjunatha Reddy (47), a home guard attached to the BBMP. He is posted by the BBMP at ITI Colony Unit for patrolling. He extorted the money through UPI on January 29 around 2.30 pm.

Arsha, who works with an MNC in Delhi, was on a visit to Bengaluru to meet her friend, a software engineer in the city.

S Girish, DCP, Whitefield division, told TNIE, “The victim had come to see her friend in the city. The accused, Reddy, is not a cop but a home guard. He is a resident of KR Puram and a native of Srinivasapura in Kolar. We will check his bank account to ascertain whether he is a habitual extortionist.”

Arsha’s tweet read, “Traumatic experience during a visit to BLR. During the afternoon on 29/1/23 my male friend & I visited Kundanahalli Lake to sit in the shade and enjoy the view. A cop started harassing us that we did not have permission’ to sit there.”

This is the fourth such incident in the last two months, where men in khaki have extorted money from innocent people. In December last year, two policemen attached to the Sampigehalli police station were suspended for extorting money from a couple for walking late at night.

A few days later, two cops attached to Adugodi police station were suspended for taking money from a couple for smoking in a public place. In January, two policemen attached to the Bandepalya police station were suspended for extorting money from youth by placing marijuana in his bag. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Home guard extorts money public park
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp