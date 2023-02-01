Home Cities Bengaluru

‘See if Hopcoms building is within Cubbon Park or not’: Karnataka High Court

In order to know the factual situation and to seek a fact-finding report, the court ordered the survey.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to conduct a survey through the Assistant Director of Land Records to ascertain whether the building commonly known as Hopcoms building, constructed by the Karnataka Pradesh Krishik Samaj, is within or outside the area of Cubbon Park.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order recently during the hearing of the application filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Krishik Samaj for impleadment to PIL filed by the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association.  

Senior Counsel for the applicant, Krishik Samaj, stated that though the building is constructed by the Samaj, it is commonly known as Hopcoms building. It is submitted that the said building does not come within the purview of Cubbon Park, as it is demarcated under the notification dated November 5, 2015. It is further submitted that the cold storage building was in existence in that place since 1965, and the building now constructed does not cover the open area of Cubbon Park.  

In order to know the factual situation and to seek a fact-finding report, the court ordered the survey. As there is some controversy insofar as the standing structure of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association in Cubbon Park is concerned, the court also directed the state government to conduct a survey in respect of the said structure and submit a report. The ADLR shall conduct the survey on February 4, 2023, the court ordered, directing that the report be submitted on or before February 8, 2023.

