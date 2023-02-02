Child rape-murder: Police nab paramour of girl’s mother

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 26-year-old accused involved in the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Kamakshipalya police station limits, has been identified as the paramour of the girl’s mother. He is said to have been under the influence of alcohol and ganja when he committed the heinous crime on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday. The woman from Bagalkot, a single parent who had separated from her husband over domestic violence, worked in a garment factory and was staying with her daughter in Kaveripura. When she returned home from the factory, she found her daughter lying unconscious. She called her paramour to help her shift the child to the hospital. The accused helped to move the child to the hospital, where he learnt that she had died.

When the woman grew suspicious and questioned him, he is alleged to have beaten her. The woman immediately approached the police with the help of neighbours. The accused and the woman have known each other for the last one year.

He allegedly killed the girl by hitting her on the head with a blunt weapon. Police found injury marks on her head. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Kamakshipalya police registered a case under different sections of POCSO for rape and murder. Investigations are on.

BENGALURU: The 26-year-old accused involved in the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Kamakshipalya police station limits, has been identified as the paramour of the girl’s mother. He is said to have been under the influence of alcohol and ganja when he committed the heinous crime on Monday afternoon. He was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday. The woman from Bagalkot, a single parent who had separated from her husband over domestic violence, worked in a garment factory and was staying with her daughter in Kaveripura. When she returned home from the factory, she found her daughter lying unconscious. She called her paramour to help her shift the child to the hospital. The accused helped to move the child to the hospital, where he learnt that she had died. When the woman grew suspicious and questioned him, he is alleged to have beaten her. The woman immediately approached the police with the help of neighbours. The accused and the woman have known each other for the last one year. He allegedly killed the girl by hitting her on the head with a blunt weapon. Police found injury marks on her head. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Kamakshipalya police registered a case under different sections of POCSO for rape and murder. Investigations are on.