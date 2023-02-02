Home Cities Bengaluru

Child rape-murder: Police nab paramour of girl’s mother

He allegedly killed the girl by hitting her on the head with a blunt weapon.

Published: 02nd February 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 26-year-old accused involved in the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Kamakshipalya police station limits, has been identified as the paramour of the girl’s mother. He is said to have been under the influence of alcohol and ganja when he committed the heinous crime on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday. The woman from Bagalkot, a single parent who had separated from her husband over domestic violence, worked in a garment factory and was staying with her daughter in Kaveripura. When she returned home from the factory, she found her daughter lying unconscious. She called her paramour to help her shift the child to the hospital. The accused helped to move the child to the hospital, where he learnt that she had died.

When the woman grew suspicious and questioned him, he is alleged to have beaten her. The woman immediately approached the police with the help of neighbours. The accused and the woman have known each other for the last one year.

He allegedly killed the girl by hitting her on the head with a blunt weapon. Police found injury marks on her head. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Kamakshipalya police registered a case under different sections of POCSO for rape and murder. Investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO for rape and murder
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp