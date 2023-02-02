Home Cities Bengaluru

Concrete mixer topples on car, kills woman, daughter in Bengaluru

The Bannerghatta police limits in Bengaluru rural police limits have registered a case.

Published: 02nd February 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a gruesome accident, a 47-year-old software engineer and her 15-year-old daughter died on the spot after the car in which they were travelling was crushed under a ready-mix concrete truck. The incident happened at Dabyalamaradadoddi on Bannerghatta-Kaggalipura Road at 8.45 am on Wednesday.

The deceased is Gayathri Kumar and her daughter Samatha Kumar, residents of Concorde Napa Valley in Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road.  Gayathri was driving her Samatha to Sherwood High School at Basavanapura near NICE Road junction on Bannerghatta Road. Samatha was studying in Class 10.

The driver was unable to manoeuvre the truck at a curve resulting in it toppling and falling on the car going in the opposite direction.  

Through the car’s emergency system, a text message was sent to Gayathri’s husband, Sunil Kumar about the accident. Sunil rushed to the spot and saw both his wife and daughter crushed under the truck.

“Four cranes and an excavator were used to shift the truck from the car and the bodies were shifted to the mortuary. The driver of the truck is yet to be arrested. The owner of the truck has been identified as Bharath,” said the police.  The Bannerghatta police limits in Bengaluru rural police limits have registered a case.

