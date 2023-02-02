Home Cities Bengaluru

Missing youth found dead in Bengaluru, girl’s uncle among four held

The murder was committed at a shed owned by Bharath in Bydarahalli on Monday evening.

Published: 02nd February 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 19-year-old youth, who had gone missing after leaving his house after getting a text from his girlfriend’s mobile phone, was found dead at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. The victim, Govindaraju, a resident of Mathikere, was beaten to death with a wooden plank. He was in love with a girl from the same area.

“The murder was committed by the girl’s uncle, 28-year-old Anil Kumar, along with his associates Bharath, Lohith and Kishore. All four have been arrested. They were taken by the police to the ghat to show the place where the body was disposed of,” D Devaraj, DCP (North), told the media.

The murder was committed at a shed owned by Bharath in Bydarahalli on Monday evening.“Kumar was looking after the girl and was also funding her education. She is an engineering student. Kumar even wanted to marry her.

He got infuriated over her relationship with Govindaraju, a painter, after seeing his messages on her phone,” he said.

Kumar tricked the victim by sending a message from her phone asking him to meet her at JP Park in Mathikere. Unaware of the plot, Govindaraju went there on Monday morning.

“After the murder, somebody even tipped 112. The body will be shifted to the city after the postmortem in Chikkamagaluru,” the DCP said. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
youth missing and murder case Charmadi Ghat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp