Missing youth found dead in Bengaluru, girl’s uncle among four held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth, who had gone missing after leaving his house after getting a text from his girlfriend’s mobile phone, was found dead at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. The victim, Govindaraju, a resident of Mathikere, was beaten to death with a wooden plank. He was in love with a girl from the same area.

“The murder was committed by the girl’s uncle, 28-year-old Anil Kumar, along with his associates Bharath, Lohith and Kishore. All four have been arrested. They were taken by the police to the ghat to show the place where the body was disposed of,” D Devaraj, DCP (North), told the media.

The murder was committed at a shed owned by Bharath in Bydarahalli on Monday evening.“Kumar was looking after the girl and was also funding her education. She is an engineering student. Kumar even wanted to marry her.

He got infuriated over her relationship with Govindaraju, a painter, after seeing his messages on her phone,” he said.

Kumar tricked the victim by sending a message from her phone asking him to meet her at JP Park in Mathikere. Unaware of the plot, Govindaraju went there on Monday morning.

“After the murder, somebody even tipped 112. The body will be shifted to the city after the postmortem in Chikkamagaluru,” the DCP said. Further investigations are on.

