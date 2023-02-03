Home Cities Bengaluru

Ten Bengaluru-based teenagers help underprivileged kids to get tech-aware

They also adopted the Ramagondanahalli Government School in Whitefield.

Published: 03rd February 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Artificial Intelligence, AI

For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ten Bengaluru-based teenagers have been working on increasing awareness and access to technology for students from underprivileged backgrounds. Rickety Robots Roboshala (RRR), an initiative started by 10 students from The International School Bangalore, has been working towards spreading awareness on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to underprivileged students to help open up more opportunities for their future.

The goal of the students is to ensure that no one is left behind as Bengaluru and the world progress towards a more tech-based future. “We cater to students from underprivileged backgrounds like drivers, maids, and daily-wage workers. We believe that social welfare should impact your community before the world,” one of the students said.

The 10 students, namely Aarit, Samaira, Arav, Nishka, Keyush, Odati, Rayan, Avani, Mahir and Arjun, have conducted several workshops and training programmes in orphanages and government schools across the city.

“Technology is the future, so without spreading it to all, we cannot progress. One of our primary objectives is to raise children’s awareness of technology. We can use this to take Bengaluru to the next level,”
another of the students said.

Foremost, the students, aged between 12 and 14, as part of RRR, have visited government schools where they taught children coding through the use of Scratch, a programming language aimed at teaching children how to programme. They also adopted the Ramagondanahalli Government School in Whitefield.
As part of their efforts to ensure that children from underprivileged backgrounds can access technology, they are also currently working on setting up computer and robotics labs in the schools.

They helped build a maker lab, a space for children and adults to create and invent things, in Aarti Homes, an orphanage in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, they also have the long-term goal of ensuring that every school has access to a computer lab and an entry-level fully functional robotics lab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
underprivileged access to technology
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp