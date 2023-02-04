Expect two days of colder temperature: IMD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures for two days due to the presence of a well-marked low pressure over Comorin Bay.

The officials said that there was a depression over Sri Lanka two days ago, which has now become a well-marked low-pressure area. So the maximum temperature is now hovering around 27 degrees Celsius, against that of 29-30 degrees Celsius, over south interior Karnataka last week. They added that because of the system, the sky is cloudy.

They also warned that the maximum temperature during summer will be around 37 degrees Celsius. They added that it was too early to forecast if the summer heat will be above normal, as there was little or no biting cold winter chills. The officials said that thundershowers were not being ruled out from the end of February till April.

