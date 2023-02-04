Four held for kidnapping, robbing man in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four robbers have been arrested for kidnapping and robbing a youth from Andhra Pradesh after making him come to the city for a job interview. The accused posing as CEOs of software firms were targeting job aspirants by creating fake job portals. When the victims came to get jobs, they were being kidnapped and robbed. The accused are Mallu Shivashankar Reddy alias Gopichand, 26, Gunja Manga Rao, 35, Sheikh Shahabashi, 30, and Mahesh Kotaiah, 21. The police have recovered Rs 5.95 lakh cash from the accused. The victim identified as Pradeep Asamvar had come for his interview on January 11. The accused after taking him in a car had extorted Rs 6.18 lakh from him. The accused made the victim make UPI payments to other bank accounts.