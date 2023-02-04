No compromises with human dignity

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: My ooru is still a small town with big city hang-ups. That’s not necessarily a bad thing but sometimes it can get confusing. For instance, if one wanted to travel a distance of 10 km, it could take anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours, depending on the time of the day and the state of the roads! Even smaller towns boast of better roads.

The genteel ‘Bengalurukars’, don’t dare protest a corrupt system and proceed to vent their ire on fellow motorists, pedestrians or stray dogs! Every day there is some gory news on social media about stray dogs being mauled, eviscerated and generally done away with in the cruellest manner. But still, invitations for openings and events call one at an early hour (6.30 pm onwards) which literally means one has to leave their place of work or home with a two-hour margin at least.

Arlene Pinto & Sapna Taneja

These complaints only come from the party-weary CBD dwellers. The extra-enthusiastic (irrelevant) cutlets travel from near Devanahalli airport to attend an event/party that is happening one stop before Athibele! They probably leave their homes on the previous day so that they are on time! Such is the power of FOMO (fear of missing out) and the pull of the (free) liquor served at the bar.

With the recent shenanigans playing out amongst civilised folk in the city, and the complicity of silence that shrouds it, I have decided to attend events, parties and the like where I am comfortable. Call me an elitist if you like, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. It is the moral and social responsibility of the host to protect their guests from verbal or physical assault.

Just because the genuine Bangalorean is afraid to create a scene and prefers not to be a cynosure, some people must not think that they can get away with uncivilised behaviour. The ‘fraud’ in the carefully invented persona tends to wear thin after some time. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. It’s wonderful to lunch with a gaggle of equally happy and uncomplicated ladies.

This time it was at the newly launched ‘F Cafe & Bar’. There is something so decadent about taking off from work and quaffing some fabulous cocktails and eating some delicious pub grub and mains. The service was impeccable and it looked like the wait staff enjoyed having us there as much as we enjoyed being there. The elegant owner Anita Subbarasu made sure we had a great time.

My dear friend Jeanne celebrated her son Nihal’s wedding with his fellow classmate and architect Aishwarya in great style. I have known Nihal since he was a little boy and it warmed the cockles of my heart to see him as this tall strapping bridegroom. The Taj, MG Road overflowed with well-wishers, friends and family. Jeanne is an empowering friend to have in your corner. There was nary a dry eye in the room as the couple danced to their favourite love song… Sigh!

Since I am not attending restaurant launches to have drinks spilled by inebriated people, I did a little reconnaissance of the restaurant ‘Sly Granny’ at the Rex Mall with a clutch of my ‘dignified’ friends. The food didn’t disappoint and we had ourselves a jolly afternoon. Life can be good if the ambience is distinguished.

(The writer’s views are her own)

