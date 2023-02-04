Home Cities Bengaluru

Teachers’ list junked: Parents’ details to be considered

HC declines to accept govt’s contention that only caste and income of spouse be considered for appointments to teachers’ posts

Published: 04th February 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Declining to accept the contention of the state government that only the caste and income of the spouse be taken into consideration for appointments to teachers’ posts, the Karnataka High Court held that the action of the selecting authority, the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) who has taken caste and income of the husband for appointing teachers, is contrary to law.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while directing the selecting authority to consider the applications of the petitioners, based on caste and income certificates of the parents and not their spouses, and as belonging to the respective categories against which they have applied.

Akshata Chougala and 20 other female candidate-petitioners applied for the posts of Graduate Primary Teachers for Classes 6 to 8 for 2022, along with the caste and income certificates of the father, but were treated as general merit candidates. The petitioners were entitled to reservation under Category 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B, which forms the chunk of reservations under Other Backward Classes (OBC). They challenged being treated as general merit candidates on the ground that they were married.

Allowing the petition, the court said, “The provisional select list insofar as it relates to the petitioners being brought under the general merit category is quashed. The petitioners shall be treated as belonging to the categories to which they had applied, qua the caste and income certificates appended to the applications...”

The certificates were in tune with the law. The DDPI has interpreted the law according to a government order dated December 12, 1986, to contend that once the daughter gets married, the income of the spouse will have to be considered for caste and income certificate, and not that of the parents. The state had contended that once the daughter gets married, she loses being dependent on the parents, which the court rejected.

TRANSFERS ANNOUNCED WITHIN EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

The School Education and Literacy Department has announced several transfers, including at the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs). Though the announcement comes as the education department is considering cutting staff at DIETs, School Education and Literacy Department Principal Secretary Ritesh Kumar Singh said the transfers and staff cutting are unrelated.

“The transfers that have been announced are routine, requested by the officers and lecturers. Meanwhile, the issue of cutting staff at DIETs is still under consideration. While there have been a few meetings, a decision has still not been reached,” he said.

Currently, the department is considering cutting staff by as much as 70 per cent at the institutes, which would mean that each DIET would consist of one principal, four senior lecturers and four lecturers. The department announced 21 transfers within the department of several education officers. These include several DIET lecturers and senior lecturers, as well as officers from different programmes headed by the department, including the midday meal scheme.

