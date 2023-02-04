Tiger attacks cattle again in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Tiger menace in South Kodagu continues to worry residents with many cattle falling prey to the attacks across the district. Two cows were killed in nearby villages of Ponnampet taluk in a span of two days, even as the villagers had earlier demanded the authorities capture the tiger.

On Friday morning, a cow at Rudraguppe in Mayamudi Panchayat limits of Ponnampet taluk was killed by a tiger. Just about 20 km away from this spot, a tiger on the previous day had claimed the life of a cow in a village. It is not yet determined if both cows were killed by the same tiger.

