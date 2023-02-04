Home Cities Bengaluru

Tiger attacks cattle again in Kodagu

It is not yet determined if both the cows were killed by the same tiger.

Published: 04th February 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Tiger menace in South Kodagu continues to worry residents with many cattle falling prey to the attacks across the district. Two cows were killed in nearby villages of Ponnampet taluk in a span of two days, even as the villagers had earlier demanded the authorities capture the tiger.

On Friday morning, a cow at Rudraguppe in Mayamudi Panchayat limits of Ponnampet taluk was killed by a tiger. Just about 20 km away from this spot, a tiger on the previous day had claimed the life of a cow in a village. It is not yet determined if both cows were killed by the same tiger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger menace South Kodagu
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R S Chakravarti
    There seems to be no alternative to building shelters in which cattle are safe from tigers
    21 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp