Home Cities Bengaluru

Two cops dismissed for extorting money from couple near Manyata in Bengaluru

Departmental inquiry revealed they took Rs 1,000 from a couple

Published: 04th February 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

cops, money extortion

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two policemen who extorted money from a couple walking home on December 8 near Manyata Tech Park have been dismissed from service. Rajesh, head constable, and Nagesh, constable, are attached to the Sampigehalli police station in the North East division.

Immediately after the incident came to light, the duo was kept under suspension pending departmental enquiry. The departmental inquiry found out that they had extorted Rs 1,000 from the couple through UPI.

Anoop A Shetty, DCP (North East) told TNIE that both policemen were dismissed from service on Wednesday.

After the victim tweeted about the extortion, the Bengaluru city police tweeted on its official handle stating that both the policemen have been suspended and the Bangalore City Police will not tolerate deviant behaviour from its staff.

Karthik Patri, the victim, had tweeted about how both the policemen extorted money from him and his wife. The couple was returning home from a friend’s house when the policemen in a Hoysala patrolling vehicle threatened them with dire consequences by asking about the purpose of walking on the road at midnight. The couple resides behind Manyata Tech Park.

The couple even accused the policemen of asking about their relationship, family details and where they worked. The policemen had told the couple that they were not allowed to roam on the road after 11 pm. The two policemen initially demanded for Rs 3,000 and later agreed to Rs 1,000 as Patri’s wife started crying.

Now both the policemen having been dismissed from government service will not be able to apply for any other government job. Even they will have difficulties in getting jobs in the private sector as they will not be getting police clearance certificates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manyata Tech Park cops dismissed
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp