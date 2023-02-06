Home Cities Bengaluru

Transport workers want demands met, threaten strike

They said elections are round the corner and if the model code of conduct comes into force, the government cannot fulfil their demands till the polls are over.

KSRTC buses. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no response from the state government on wage revision and 15 other demands, transport workers of four corporations - KSRTC, BMTC, NWKSRTC, and KKSRTC - might go on strike on short notice. 

The AITUC-affiliated KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation in support of five other unions under the banner Joint Action Committee has written a letter again to CM Basavaraj Bommai on February 4 to fulfil their 16 demands that includes wage revision.

They said elections are round the corner and if the model code of conduct comes into force, the government cannot fulfil their demands till the polls are over. “Transport Minister B Sriramulu said he will arrange a meeting with Bommai and our demands will be fulfilled.

However, the meeting has not happened and our demands are not met,” said Vijay Bhaskar D A, General Sectary, KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation (affiliated to AITUC). 

