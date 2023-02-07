Home Cities Bengaluru

And it’s a hat-trick!

Bengaluru musician Ricky Kej brought home his third Grammy Award, this time in the Best Immersive Audio Album category for the album ‘Divine Tides’ with rock-legend Stewart Copeland

Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej, Herbert Waltl, and Stewart Copeland with the award for best immersive audio album for 'Divine Tides' at the 65th Grammy Awards. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a historic moment for Ricky Kej as well as for India, when the city-based music composer went on to receive his third Grammy Award. He received it for the album Divine Tides with rock-legend Stewart Copeland, in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. The result was announced at the live ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Ricky Kej, Herbert Waltl and Stewart
Copeland pose after the Grammy win

Winning the coveted award for the third time was a surreal experience for Kej, who tweeted, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. (sic)” 

Always one to own his desi look, Kej donned a golden sherwani for the event. “I have always been a proud Indian and I am extremely grateful to have had another opportunity to make my country proud by achieving this on the biggest platform in the world for music,” says Kej. 

Having made music for a cause like the environment, Kej believes the award also validates the intention behind the music. “Although my music is global, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognised for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy. This award solidifies my belief to continue making music that can inspire positive social impact,” says the US-born musician. 

At 41, Kej is the youngest person from India and the fourth Indian to have won a Grammy Award. Meanwhile, Copeland, founder and drummer of the British rock group ‘The Police’ who have sold over 75 million albums worldwide, is a five-time Grammy Award-winning American musician and composer. 

Kej won his first  Grammy Award in 2015 for Winds of Samsara and the second one was in 2022 for the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides, which features a tribute to Vasudeva Kutumbakam - The World is one family. This critically-acclaimed album contains nine songs and eight music videos that were filmed around the world.

