CM Bommai to launch 108 Namma Clinics, 12 services free of cost

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits on Tuesday. A total of 243 Namma Clinics are being set up by the state government in BBMP limits, under the 15th Finance Commission grant of Rs 155.77 crore, and each clinic will be given Rs 36 lakh for maintenance and staff salary. According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Bommai will launch the programme from Mahalakshmipuram ward at Mahalakshmi Layout assembly segment on Tuesday, and will also inaugurate other developmental works taken up by MLAs.

Earlier in the day, Girinath and MLA K Gopalaiah inspected the Namma Clinic in Mahalakshmipuram ward and took stock of the preparations. Girinath said: “Various services will be provided free of cost to patients coming to Namma Clinics. Yoga and wellness programmes will also be provided.”

The state government had announced in the last budget that 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ would be started in the state, including 243 such clinics in BBMP limits. Accordingly, 114 clinics were launched in different districts of Karnataka last December. Namma Clinics will be open from 9 am to 4.30 pm. Apart from free checkups, free medicines will also be provided to patients. ENT Services, Mental Health, Geriatric Care Emergency Medical Services, Pregnant Care, Baby Care, Child Care, Family Welfare Services, Infectious Disease Management, Complete OPD Services, Diabetes, Blood Pressure Checkup, Cancer Checkups, Oral Health, and health-related issues will be addressed and a total of 12 major health services are available in ‘Namma Clinics’ free of cost.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said universal and comprehensive healthcare services for the people, are the priority of the state government. “Each clinic will cater to 15,000 to 20,000 people. Referral facilities will also be available and patients requiring higher treatment will be referred to secondary and tertiary centres. This will not only reduce the cost of treatment but also decentralize healthcare service,” Sudhakar said.

