Harassed by lenders, 34-yr-old man ends life in Ramanagara district, Bengaluru

Police booked Dhanu, Venkatesh and Renukaradhya for abetting the suicide. 

Published: 07th February 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unable to bear harassment by lenders, a 34-year-old man died by suicide after posting a video on social media, in Kaggalipura police station limits in Ramanagara district.

The deceased was identified as Shivaraj alias Appi, a resident of Bannerghatta Road in Kaggalipura, who was running a salon. Police said Shivaraj’s friend Renukaradhya had borrowed Rs 30,000 from Dhanu, and Venkatesh and Shivaraj had given surety for the same. When Renukaradhya did not repay the loan, the lenders allegedly started harassing Shivaraj, despite having taken several thousands of rupees as interest from him, and seizing his bike.

Unable to bear their harassment, Shivaraj recorded a video in which he held the lenders and Renukaradhya responsible for his death, and posted it on social media before hanging himself at his residence, on Friday. Police booked Dhanu, Venkatesh and Renukaradhya for abetting the suicide. 

