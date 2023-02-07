Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC comes to aid of petitioner over human error

The court noted that a mere error in filling up an application will not change his caste status.

Published: 07th February 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to rectify an error and treat the petitioner as one belonging to Scheduled Caste, besides regulating the provisional/final selection list of the post of junior assistant/second division assistant in accordance with his merit with all consequential benefits.

Noting that, “to err is human and infallibility is unknown to humanity”, Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by N Hemanthkumar from J Lambani Hatty in Chitradurga district.

The petitioner had approached the court against non-consideration of his candidature under the SC category owing to his name not figuring on the provisional select list, dated November 25, 2022, published by the KPSC for the post of junior assistant. Further, a direction was sought to correct the error committed by a person at a cyber centre while filling the application by mentioning his caste as Scheduled Tribe (ST), instead of Scheduled Caste (SC).

The counsel for the petitioner had submitted that a direction should be issued to the KPSC to include the name of Hemanthkumar in the select list treating him as belonging to SC considering his merit. In reply, the counsel appearing for the KPSC submitted that this would open a pandora’s box and set a precedent.

Declining to accept the submission of the KPSC’s counsel, the court said: “If this order opens a pandora’s box, so be it. If it becomes a precedent, so be it. This court will not turn a deaf ear to the cry of an SC candidate who has scored high marks despite the trials and tribulations they face by losing opportunities of getting selected for trivial reasons. The KPSC ought to have corrected the trivial human error when the petitioner pointed it out at the time of document verification”.

The court noted that a mere error in filling up an application will not change his caste status. During the time of document verification, the petitioner had submitted his SC caste certificate. The KPSC should have corrected the error at that time. This human error is glorified by the KPSC by declining to accede to the request for a change of category at the time of document verification... The glorification of a trivial human error has resulted in loss of appointment of the petitioner, an SC candidate, the court observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court KPSC
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp