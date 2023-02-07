Kerala woman misses flight; assaults CISF officer, threatens to blow up KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman from Kerala, who issued a fake threat to bomb Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and assaulted a security officer on Friday, after she missed her flight to Kolkata, was arrested by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) police. She was booked for criminal intimidation (Section 505 IPC), assault (Section 323) and deterring a public servant from discharging duty (Sec 353).

Manasi Satheebainu (31), a native of Kozhikode, approached CISF cop Sandeep Singh, posted on duty at Gate No. 6 and demanded that she be permitted to board an IndiGo flight to Kolkata (6E 6445) urgently.

According to the FIR copy filed by police, the incident happened between 8.15 am and 8.40 am on February 3. She threatened to bomb the airport if she was not allowed to board. When staff attempted to pacify her, she allegedly caught Singh by his collar. The FIR copy states that she raised an alarm and told other passengers to escape as a bomb had been planted in KIA.

