'Put up banners, face criminal action' says BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the menace of flexes and banners continuing unabated, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has set a target for officials like the Assistant Commissioner and Revenue Officers in each zone to get at least 10 FIRs registered for violation in each zone by the end of this week.

The measures are being taken in the wake of the upcoming assembly election as leaders and their supporters have already defaced the city with their banners.

Day by day, the number of flexes and banners in Bengaluru has been increasing. Despite warnings, cases in the past, and a series of media reports of ugly posters and banners put up of leaders by their supporters, such acts are continuing unabated.

Hence, the BBMP Chief Commissioner has instructed the officials of the respective zones to file criminal cases zone-wise with regard to illegal banners and posters.

“I had instructed officials to hold a meeting with the local authorities and take action in this regard. Accordingly, they are removing the banners quickly. But we also know that this is not enough. Hence, I have instructed officials to file at least 10 criminal cases zone-wise,” said Girinath.

There are eight zones, including South, East, Yelahanka, and Bommanahalli under the jurisdiction of BBMP and ten cases in all the zones would mean 80 cases. The Palike officials say this measure is like sending a warning to political parties and leaders to follow the High Court’s direction and become aware of the BBMP Act about defacing the city.

