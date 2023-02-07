Home Cities Bengaluru

'Put up banners, face criminal action' says BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath

Hence, the BBMP Chief Commissioner has instructed the officials of the respective zones to file criminal cases zone-wise with regard to illegal banners and posters.

Published: 07th February 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

flexes, banners

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the menace of flexes and banners continuing unabated, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has set a target for officials like the Assistant Commissioner and Revenue Officers in each zone to get at least 10 FIRs registered for violation in each zone by the end of this week.

The measures are being taken in the wake of the upcoming assembly election as leaders and their supporters have already defaced the city with their banners.

Day by day, the number of flexes and banners in Bengaluru has been increasing. Despite warnings, cases in the past, and a series of media reports of ugly posters and banners put up of leaders by their supporters, such acts are continuing unabated.

Hence, the BBMP Chief Commissioner has instructed the officials of the respective zones to file criminal cases zone-wise with regard to illegal banners and posters.

“I had instructed officials to hold a meeting with the local authorities and take action in this regard. Accordingly, they are removing the banners quickly. But we also know that this is not enough. Hence, I have instructed officials to file at least 10 criminal cases zone-wise,” said Girinath.

There are eight zones, including South, East, Yelahanka, and Bommanahalli under the jurisdiction of BBMP and ten cases in all the zones would mean 80 cases. The Palike officials say this measure is like sending a warning to political parties and leaders to follow the High Court’s direction and become aware of the BBMP Act about defacing the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tushar Girinath BBMP banners
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp