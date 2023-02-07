Home Cities Bengaluru

SUV rams 5 vehicles, leaves 2 dead, 4 injured in Bengaluru

Soon after the accident, traffic police rushed to the spot and took Mohan into custody.

Published: 07th February 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Of the total 22,188 accidents, 20,677 were road mishaps and the remaining 1,511 were related to train traffic.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people were killed and four others were injured in a chain of accidents caused by a rashly driven SUV, near the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on busy Nrupatunga Road, on Monday afternoon. Halasuru Gate traffic police arrested the car driver, M Mohan (48), a resident of Yelahanka New Town. The Toyota Innova (KA-50-MA-6600) belonged to Ramu Suresh, a retired forest officer and resident of Yelahanka, police said.

The deceased were identified as Majeed Khan (36), a resident of HBR Layout and vehicle spare parts dealer, and Ayyappa (60), a resident of KG Halli who worked as manager of a parking lot. The injured are Riyaz Pasha, Mohammed K Riyaz, Mohammed Saleem and Sher Gilani, who are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police said the incident occurred around 3.15pm, when the vehicles involved in the accident were approaching a traffic signal and slowing down. The SUV, which was being driven rashly, rammed three two-wheelers and two cars before coming to a halt.

“Majeed Khan, who was riding a scooter, was killed on the spot as the SUV ran over his head, while Ayyappa, who was riding pillion with Mohammed Riyaz, sustained head injuries and succumbed to them in hospital. The injured persons are out of danger,” police said.

Soon after the accident, traffic police rushed to the spot and took Mohan into custody. “He claims that he pressed the accelerator instead of applying brakes, which caused the accident. He was arrested,” police said, adding that there were no other occupants in the SUV when the incident occurred.

The car owner, Ramu Suresh, happens to be the father of MLA Haratal Halappa’s son-in-law, and was allegedly using the pass issued in the name of the MLA. Halappa is BJP MLA from Sagar constituency in Shivamogga.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp