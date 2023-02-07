SUV rams 5 vehicles, leaves 2 dead, 4 injured in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people were killed and four others were injured in a chain of accidents caused by a rashly driven SUV, near the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on busy Nrupatunga Road, on Monday afternoon. Halasuru Gate traffic police arrested the car driver, M Mohan (48), a resident of Yelahanka New Town. The Toyota Innova (KA-50-MA-6600) belonged to Ramu Suresh, a retired forest officer and resident of Yelahanka, police said.

The deceased were identified as Majeed Khan (36), a resident of HBR Layout and vehicle spare parts dealer, and Ayyappa (60), a resident of KG Halli who worked as manager of a parking lot. The injured are Riyaz Pasha, Mohammed K Riyaz, Mohammed Saleem and Sher Gilani, who are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police said the incident occurred around 3.15pm, when the vehicles involved in the accident were approaching a traffic signal and slowing down. The SUV, which was being driven rashly, rammed three two-wheelers and two cars before coming to a halt.

“Majeed Khan, who was riding a scooter, was killed on the spot as the SUV ran over his head, while Ayyappa, who was riding pillion with Mohammed Riyaz, sustained head injuries and succumbed to them in hospital. The injured persons are out of danger,” police said.

Soon after the accident, traffic police rushed to the spot and took Mohan into custody. “He claims that he pressed the accelerator instead of applying brakes, which caused the accident. He was arrested,” police said, adding that there were no other occupants in the SUV when the incident occurred.

The car owner, Ramu Suresh, happens to be the father of MLA Haratal Halappa’s son-in-law, and was allegedly using the pass issued in the name of the MLA. Halappa is BJP MLA from Sagar constituency in Shivamogga.

