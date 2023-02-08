2 held for burying body of 30-year-old man who killed self by Kadugodi cops

Home Cities Bengaluru

Ramjan is alleged to have not paid the victim for the last two months.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old scrap dealer and his friend have been arrested by the Kadugodi police for causing the disappearance of evidence by burying the body of a 30-year-old man. The accused are Mohammed Ramjan, 40, and Rasal, 24, both residents of Sigehalli in Kadugodi. Both the accused are from Malda in West Bengal. The victim has been identified as MD Rasool Houldar, resident of Sigehalli and a native of North 24 Pargana district in West Bengal. The victim and the accused duo were staying in the sheds owned by Nagaraj in Sigehalli.

The victim was working for the scrap dealer and was upset after he was not paid for two months. He was under depression as he was even unable to send money to his wife in West Bengal. He then committed suicide by hanging. Afraid of getting caught, the accused shifted the body and buried it at a Kabristan in Khaji Sonnenahalli. The victim’s relative later filed a complaint in this regard. The incident happened on January 14. The accused were arrested on January 29 and the body was exhumed on February 4 following permission from the court.

The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide (IPC 306) causing the disappearance of evidence (IPC 201) along with other sections of the IPC. Following this complaint, the accused duo were arrested. “The victim was working in Ramjan’s shop for the last four months.

Ramjan is alleged to have not paid the victim for the last two months. He is also alleged to have attacked and scolded the victim when he requested his salary. Upset over this, the victim hanged himself in the shed where he lived. The accused had later managed to bury the body at kabristan,” said the police.

