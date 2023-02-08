Allot grants to develop govt schools: Prof. Doreswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adviser to the state government on education reforms Prof. MR Doreswamy has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to allot separate grants for the development and maintenance of government schools in the upcoming budget. Prof. Doreswamy stated that a grant of Rs 10,000 crore should be sanctioned for the development of physical infrastructure, classrooms, toilets, compound, library, safe drinking water in schools, while urging the CM to sanction Rs 3,000 crore as school maintenance grant. He also requested the government to implement his selected key recommendations such as mentoring, value education, yoga and meditation, and meaningful celebration of public holidays, which do not have any financial burden on the government but have huge potential to leverage the quality of education in the state.