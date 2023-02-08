Bengaluru citizens protest over Sewage Treatment Plant deaths

BENGALURU: Terming the death of two workers while cleaning a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the Prestige Falcon City Apartments a failure of the government’s efforts to eradicate manual scavenging, citizen activists on Tuesday staged a protest seeking justice for the victims.
The deceased, Ravi Kumar (29) from Koratagere in Tumakuru district and Dilip Kumar Jana (25) from Odisha were employees of Bio-centre India and they were working inside the STP at the apartment complex located at Konanakunte Cross. Police suspect that both died of suffocation or electrocution while cleaning the tank.
A number of citizens held a candlelight vigil in front of the apartment seeking compensation for the families of Ravi and Dilip. They also demanded that those who still use manual scavenging should be held accountable.