Slew of big-ticket events push up price of hotel rooms

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a week to go for Aero India-2023, there are hardly any rooms at five-star hotels in the city. The hotel industry is literally cashing in on the desperate demand by upping room prices to more than three times the original price.

The G-20 summit, the ongoing Energy Summit and then the upcoming air show from February 13 to 17 have ensured a non-stop demand for rooms in February, said hoteliers.

K Shyamaraju, president of South India Hotel and Restaurant Association, told The New Indian Express, “The Ministry of Defence had already blocked 500 rooms in hotels across the city for its personnel and international delegates over a month ago. They got them at regular prices only, but those booking now are paying a high price for it.”

The top hotels in the city will alone have nearly 2,000 rooms in total. “There is a demand not merely for rooms at 5-star ones, but also in 3-star and 2-star hotels,” he added.

A top official, who was attempting to book a room for his bosses arriving from New Delhi, said, “There are hardly any rooms available at 5-star hotels. The few that are have increased the cost per night from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000,” he said.

A top hotelier confirmed this. “This is a demand-based industry. When there is such a high demand, then prices will naturally shoot up,” he said.

An individual familiar with the hotel scene said, “The rates have shot up even to Rs 50,000 now. This the scenario from February 5 to 19 as those arriving for the Aero Show will generally extend their stay a bit to take a tour of the city.”

A top hotel in Whitefield said they did have rooms. “It will be impossible to get a room in Yelahanka and surrounding areas, but our facility is at least 1.5 hours from the venue of the show and we are still taking bookings,” said a source.

