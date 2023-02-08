Two students held for rape, outraging modesty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two MBA students have been arrested by the Viveknagar police, one on charges of rape and the other for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman in the wee hours of Monday. The accused are R Garakipathi Ajay Venkat Sai alias Ajay (23), a native of Andhra Pradesh, and R Aditya Abhiraj (26) from Bihar, who stays in Viveknagar.

While Ajay faces charges of raping his classmate, Abhiraj allegedly outraged the modesty of a woman, who is the friend of the rape victim. The two MBA students and the rape victim had studied together while pursuing their degrees at a private university in Jalandhar, Punjab. The victims are said to be from Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the accused and the victims were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The victim and her friend work in different companies in the city. Ajay had come to meet Abhiraj who stays in Viveknagar. These two then contacted their classmate asking her to join them for a party. The classmate along with her friend went to the address based on the location shared by the accused.

One of the victims is said to have overpowered the accused and locked herself up in a bathroom. When they threatened the accused that they will alert the neighbours, the accused booked a cab for them and sent both of them home at 5 am. After leaving the place, the victim filed a police complaint. The accused were arrested on Monday evening from the same house where the alleged assaults happened.

“The two women had gone to Commercial Street for shopping on Sunday evening when Ajay is alleged to have called his classmate to join for a party. “Ajay had told her that he had come to Bengaluru and wanted to meet her. Ajay, Abhiraj and the rape survivor were all classmates. She and her friend then went to Abhiraj’s house in Viveknagar on Sunday night around 11.45 pm. All four are said to have consumed alcohol till 1.45 am on Monday. Ajay is alleged to have raped his classmate while Abhiraj outraged the modesty of the rape victim’s friend,” said the police. The Viveknagar police has registered a case of rape (IPC 376) and outraging the modesty of woman (IPC 354).

