Bengaluru's Bowring Hospital goes dark, Upa Lokayukta issues notice to officials

He also directed them to take immediate steps to restore power supply, and see that such circumstances do not recur, for the benefit of patients.

Published: 09th February 2023

Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra initiated suo motu proceedings against Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital authorities over the alleged inconvenience caused to patients and their attendants, as the hospital has become a “darkroom” for the past two days without power supply.

Referring to a media report that a woman and her newborn were shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital on Sunday since there was no power supply to Bowring Hospital — which was restored after two days — Justice Phaneendra observed that any dereliction of duty in providing effective and quality health care would not only result in denial of the right to life and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, but also amounts to maladministration within the meaning of Section 2 (10) of the Karnataka Lokay- ukta Act.

Initiating proceedings based on the newspaper report, Justice Phaneendra directed the registry to issue notice to the medical superintendent, chief medical officer and resident medical officer, and sought an explanation from them on or before February 21, 2023.

He also directed them to take immediate steps to restore power supply, and see that such circumstances do not recur, for the benefit of patients. The Upa Lokayukta directed the director of the hospital, now called Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution, to submit a report on the steps taken to redress grievances, names and designations of officials responsible for the delay in restoring power supply, and action, if any, taken against the erring officials.

Directing the Lokayukta DySP to inspect the hospital and submit an interim report, the Upa Lokayukta asked the officer to communicate the order to the medical education minister, principal secretary of the medical education department, and commissioner of health and family welfare services, for necessary action.

