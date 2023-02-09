Feeling hot? Summer to come early

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city is getting hot and there are indications of an early summer this year. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 31.1 degrees Celsius and minimum 18.1 degrees Celsius.

There could be an early summer and it would peak during April. Despite these conditions, the temperature will be just one degree Celsius above normal, said Indian Meteorological Director A Prasad.

“The summer will start from the third week of February. The city may experience humid conditions due to urbanisation.” he said. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the record maximum temperature for the city was 39.2 degrees Celsius registered on April 24 2016 which shattered a 85-year-old record of 38.3 degrees Celsius on April 30 1931.

“Normally, the city sees cool conditions during February. But Bengaluru has been affected due to the changing weather pattern,” said well-known environmentalist Dr Yellappa Reddy.

“Huge quantities of cement and steel being pumped into the city every day for the construction of high-rise buildings has led to more heat. Also, increased suspended particulate matter in air is causing humid conditions and leading to breathing difficulties. Earlier, there were more trees and greenery which trapped particulate matter keeping the city cool. But things have changed because of rapid urbanisation,” he said.

