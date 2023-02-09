Home Cities Bengaluru

UAE's Ducab Group sets up office in Bengaluru; keen to work on mobility, transport projects

The company, which has already worked on many projects in Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Agra, among others, considers India as its new home market.

Published: 09th February 2023 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro, Bangalore metro

A view of Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manufacturing firm based in the UAE, Ducab Group, on Thursday announced that it has set up its India and South East Asia office in Bengaluru and that it is keen to work on mobility and transport projects in India. 

The company, which has already worked on many projects in Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Agra, among others, considers India as its new home market.

Ducab Group, which commenced operations in India in 1988, has made trade transactions or business worth Rs 2,000 crore in India so far. Mohammad Almutawa Group CEO of Ducab said there is an opportunity to double this in one to two years.

Ducab has supplied over 1,428 km of power cables to the Indian market. It is also looking forward to working on metro and airport projects in Bengaluru.

The company said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022 has catalysed business relations between India and the UAE. The group is serving over 100 clients and providing 2,63,000 metric tons of Cu-eq (copper equivalent)

Almutawa said that the company considers India its new home and it employs around 1,000 Indians. The Ducab Group has a market share of around 10% in India in the segments that they operate at present. 

"This is an opportunity for us to explore new prospects in the Indian industry as well as to benefit from the new advantages under the CEPA trade agreement," he said.

Ducab's biggest projects in the UAE include Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro, Burj AI Arab, and Expo 2020 Dubai, among others. The group is also expanding its business in 55 markets, where it exports 60% of its products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ducab Group power cables
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp