UAE's Ducab Group sets up office in Bengaluru; keen to work on mobility, transport projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manufacturing firm based in the UAE, Ducab Group, on Thursday announced that it has set up its India and South East Asia office in Bengaluru and that it is keen to work on mobility and transport projects in India.

The company, which has already worked on many projects in Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Agra, among others, considers India as its new home market.

Ducab Group, which commenced operations in India in 1988, has made trade transactions or business worth Rs 2,000 crore in India so far. Mohammad Almutawa Group CEO of Ducab said there is an opportunity to double this in one to two years.

Ducab has supplied over 1,428 km of power cables to the Indian market. It is also looking forward to working on metro and airport projects in Bengaluru.

The company said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022 has catalysed business relations between India and the UAE. The group is serving over 100 clients and providing 2,63,000 metric tons of Cu-eq (copper equivalent)

Almutawa said that the company considers India its new home and it employs around 1,000 Indians. The Ducab Group has a market share of around 10% in India in the segments that they operate at present.

"This is an opportunity for us to explore new prospects in the Indian industry as well as to benefit from the new advantages under the CEPA trade agreement," he said.

Ducab's biggest projects in the UAE include Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro, Burj AI Arab, and Expo 2020 Dubai, among others. The group is also expanding its business in 55 markets, where it exports 60% of its products.

