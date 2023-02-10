Home Cities Bengaluru

11 flyovers to come up in city, says CM Bommai

Announcement comes even as existing projects face activists’ ire   

Published: 10th February 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates the HAL-Suranjan Das Road underpass on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as greens and civic activists are up in arms against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) over the Sankey Road widening and flyover project, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government has approved 11 more flyovers for the city.

He made this announcement after dedicating the HAL-Suranjan Das Road underpass to the public on Thursday. The CM said 5,000 new vehicles are hitting the city roads on a daily basis and the city receives around 10 lakh floating population every day.

“With the opening of the HAL-Suranjan Das Road underpass, the problems of traffic between Whitefield and MG Road will be solved. Henceforth, vehicles on this stretch can move freely without any traffic snarls. Recently, I witnessed heavy traffic on HAL Road and directed officials to give suggestions. Based on their feedback, this work has been completed on priority,” Bommai said.

He further added that the construction of 11 flyovers is sanctioned under the Amrit Nagarotthana Scheme. “It is for the first time in the history of Bengaluru that 11 flyovers have been sanctioned in one go. These big changes will provide long-lasting solutions to the people of Bengaluru. Under the same scheme, Rs 3,000 crore grant had been released for the construction of roads,” Bommai added.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the suburban train project for the city, work on which is underway. The satellite ring road work is also in progress. A decision regarding PRR will be taken soon. The Metro 3rd stage work has started and Rs 2,000 crore has been sanctioned to deal with the problems of rajakaluves. Grants had been released for the development of Bengaluru. The work on the installation of the sluice gates in important tanks is going on. The 11 new flyovers will be completed within a year, said Bommai, adding that his government is committed to building ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

