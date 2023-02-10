Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman, mom land at baby shower of hubby's 'other wife', assaulted

Upset over their coming, Tejus and his family allegedly assaulted Chaitra and her family.

Published: 10th February 2023

womanassault

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A baby shower turned violent when a woman and her mother were reportedly assaulted by her husband and his family members in Chandra Layout on Thursday afternoon.

Tejus and his family are accused of assaulting Chaitra and her mother. Tejus and Chaitra got married in 2018. Due to a troubled marriage, a divorce petition was filed before the court. Much before the divorce, Chaitra found out that her husband had married another woman, whose baby shower was on Thursday.

Since Tejus had lied to the court that he was single and had not married anybody, Chaitra and her relatives came to his house to collect proof and to submit the same in court. Marrying another woman without divorcing the first wife is illegal. Upset over their coming, Tejus and his family allegedly assaulted Chaitra and her family.

Chetan, Chaitra’s brother, said the latter got married to Tejus in April 2018.“At the time of marriage, Tejus had claimed that he was a PWD contractor. After the wedding, Chaitra found out that Tejus had multiple affairs. We asked him to mend his ways and to take care of my sister properly. But he did not listen. Even his mother took her son’s side.

Tejus had also brutally slapped Chaitra, which resulted in one of her ears requiring surgery,” Chetan alleged. Chaitra and her mother have been hospitalised. The hospital, after registering a medico-legal case, has reported the matter to the police.

