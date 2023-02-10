Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC seeks report from civic agencies on illegal hoardings

In case senior officials find that there was dereliction of duty of subordinate officials, necessary action should be initiated against them and details should be provided, the court ordered.

Published: 10th February 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to file a report indicating whether there were any periodical checks on illegal hoardings and, if not, to identify the officials responsible for failing in their duty. A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing amicus curiae Vikram Huilgol and petitioner Mayige Gowda.

On February 7, 2020, the state government issued a circular through the police department to lodge criminal cases under Section 3 of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act against those who put up advertisements in a public space without taking permission from the competent authority.

The court, while issuing directions to the BBMP and BDA, noted that putting up of illegal hoardings is rampant and no steps have been taken to prevent this even after more than three years of the government circular. The court directed them to inform whether top officials have issued the circular to their subordinates in view of earlier directions of the court banning illegal hoardings. It sought details of any action if initiated against tackling illegal hoardings.

If such action has not been initiated till date, the authorities of BBMP and BDA should initiate action pursuant to the circular dated February 7, 2020, namely registration of FIRs against the offenders.

In case senior officials find that there was a dereliction of duty of subordinate officials, necessary action should be initiated against them and details should be provided, the court ordered.

TAGS
Karnataka High Court BBMP BDA illegal hoardings
Comments

