Tractor owners protest vehicle ban in Bengaluru city

Published: 10th February 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tractors line up during a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 3,000 tractor owners and labourers protested at Freedom Park on Thursday against the Bangalore Traffic Police’s order banning the movement of such vehicles in the city. The tractor owners’ association said there are more than 35,000 tractors in the city and nearly two lakh labourers have been affected by this restriction.

Nearly a month back, the traffic police banned the movement of tractors in the city. “We are involved in garbage collection, lifting of silt from drains, and shifting of construction materials like hollow bricks, sand, metal rods and others.

What will happen to tractor owners and nearly 2 lakh labourers who are dependent on this? Traffic police have restricted tractors, citing that they affect the free flow of traffic,” said Basavaraju Padukote, president of Namma Karnataka Sene, who is heading the protest in association with Bangalore Tractor Owner’s Association, Bangalore Building Workers’ Association and others.

“We have met Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and submitted a requisition letter to withdraw the ban. He has responded positively and told us that he will convene a meeting with ADGP and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M A Saleem,” said Padukote.

Tractor owners will wait for another two days and if the traffic police do not allow their vehicles in the city, they will block national highways and intensify their protest, he said.

