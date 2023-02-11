A noteworthy moment for Singer Armaan Malik

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a recent video that singer Armaan Malik posted on social media, he poured his heart out saying, “A major reason why I think people are not happy these days is that they are doing things that are not bringing them joy.”

We bet Malik does not have any such issue as he ended 2022 on a big high with two super hit songs – Sun Mahi and Ghaliba Hona Hai from Sukoon, an album by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and a coveted MTV Europe Music Award (EMA) 2022 for his track You under the Best India Act category.

A still from You

You, which made maximum noise for Malik, internationally, recently turned one. And naturally, it was a special moment for Malik.

“The year 2023 for me is all about inner happiness and satisfaction. To experience joy in one’s heart while doing anything is the highest form of satisfaction. I’m aiming for that, nothing short of it,” says Malik.

It was not Malik’s first EMA since his first time was in the year 2020 for his single, Control. However, the excitement about the second trophy is still special.

“I’m overjoyed to win my second EMA! You is a very special record for me and for it to receive a nod at such a prestigious global platform is extremely heartwarming. The amount of love and support I have received from Armaanians all over the world is truly unprecedented and fills me with gratitude,” he mentions.

Without doubt, this had to be the ‘highlight moment’ for him in 2022. And the singer says he has still not gotten time to cherish the moment.

“The moment hit me when I stepped out of the car and walked towards the main event and took that first step. If I could adequately explain the moment, I would, but I’m still gathering my thoughts and the right response to react to this momentous event,” says Malik, who went in a polished, off-beat three-piece suit for that evening.

Immediately after he was back from Los Angeles, Malik launched Sun Maahi. The singer explains that the song talks about the ethereal feeling of being completely lost in the magical world of love and creating a universe of one’s own. He promises that Sun Maahi will get listeners transported into their own world of unexplained, beautiful, and surreal love stories.

“It’s not limited to your romantic partners but for anyone who would go to the moon and back. Packing the feeling of genuine love are lines such as ‘Khwaabon ke kinaare, main bhi aaoon tu bhi aa re, jeele zindagi zara si, thode lamhein guzaare’,” explains Malik about the video filmed in LA.

