HAL, DRDO to display indigenous tech at Aero India in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Aero India 2023 all set to begin on February 13, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have announced that indigenously-built tech will be at the fore.

HAL has stated that it will display an ‘Atmanirbhar Formation’, featuring 15 indigenously-built helicopters. These will include all variants of HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), ‘Prachand’ Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). In addition, HAL will display a scale model of the Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42) for the first time. The HLFT-42 has been described as “‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that is to play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training”.

Nikhil Dwivedi, GM, HAL Helicopter Division hands over the certificate of an ALH to A K Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force (MPF), in the presence of E P Jayadeva, Director (Operations), HAL, S Anbuvelan, CEO (HC) in Bengaluru on Friday

“HAL’s major attraction at its indoor pavilion (Hall-E) will be the scale model of Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), next-generation HLFT-42 and models of LCA Mk 2, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, RUAV, LCA Trainer, Hindustan-228, etc. The outdoor display adjacent to the HAL stall will feature rotary wing products, LUH and ALH medical intensive care unit variants. The central theme of the India Pavilion is the Fixed Wing platform. An actual LCA-Tejas in FOC configuration will be the centrepiece, along with various associated structural modules, simulators, systems (LRUs) etc. being produced by private partners,” a statement released by HAL said.

ALSO READ | Russia may showcase Su-57 stealth fighter

The DRDO is set to display 330 indigenously-built products and technology categorised into 12 zones - missiles and strategic systems, engine and propulsion systems, combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), airborne surveillance systems, artificial intelligence machine learning and cyber systems, materials, land systems and munitions, sensors electronic warfare and communication systems, parachute and drop systems, life support services, and industry and academic outreach.

Also on display will be five DRDO products - Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEWC&C) Mark-II, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark-2, Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter and the Archer Short Range UAV, with weapon payloads.

BENGALURU: With Aero India 2023 all set to begin on February 13, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have announced that indigenously-built tech will be at the fore. HAL has stated that it will display an ‘Atmanirbhar Formation’, featuring 15 indigenously-built helicopters. These will include all variants of HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), ‘Prachand’ Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). In addition, HAL will display a scale model of the Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42) for the first time. The HLFT-42 has been described as “‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that is to play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training”. Nikhil Dwivedi, GM, HAL Helicopter Division hands over the certificate of an ALH to A K Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force (MPF), in the presence of E P Jayadeva, Director (Operations), HAL, S Anbuvelan, CEO (HC) in Bengaluru on Friday “HAL’s major attraction at its indoor pavilion (Hall-E) will be the scale model of Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), next-generation HLFT-42 and models of LCA Mk 2, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, RUAV, LCA Trainer, Hindustan-228, etc. The outdoor display adjacent to the HAL stall will feature rotary wing products, LUH and ALH medical intensive care unit variants. The central theme of the India Pavilion is the Fixed Wing platform. An actual LCA-Tejas in FOC configuration will be the centrepiece, along with various associated structural modules, simulators, systems (LRUs) etc. being produced by private partners,” a statement released by HAL said. ALSO READ | Russia may showcase Su-57 stealth fighter The DRDO is set to display 330 indigenously-built products and technology categorised into 12 zones - missiles and strategic systems, engine and propulsion systems, combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), airborne surveillance systems, artificial intelligence machine learning and cyber systems, materials, land systems and munitions, sensors electronic warfare and communication systems, parachute and drop systems, life support services, and industry and academic outreach. Also on display will be five DRDO products - Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEWC&C) Mark-II, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark-2, Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter and the Archer Short Range UAV, with weapon payloads.