HAL hands over ALH chopper to Mauritius Police Force

HAL had signed a contract with the Mauritius Government in January 2022 for the export of one ALH Mk III to the Mauritius Police Force.

Published: 11th February 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Dwivedi

Nikhil Dwivedi, GM, HAL Helicopter Division hands over the certificate of an ALH to A K Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force (MPF)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HAL handed over an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to the Government of Mauritius at Helicopter Division on Friday. Nikhil Dwivedi, General Manager, Helicopter Division handed over the Certificate to AK Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force (MPF) in the presence of senior officials of the HAL.

EP Jayadeva, Director (Operations), HAL said HAL has handed over the helicopter way ahead of schedule. This order is in line with the Indian government’s vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign nations.

“The handing over of the export helicopter has further bolstered the ties between both countries. The ALH Mk III helicopter will meet the operational requirements of the Mauritius Police Force. The helicopter with its state-of-the-art equipment will further enhance the operational requirements of MPF,” he said.

Dip said that the induction of a new helicopter will enhance the aerial capabilities of Mauritius Police. “The helicopter will contribute immensely in ensuring the territorial integrity and enhancing the speed and effectiveness of the police intervention during critical incidents and disasters,” he added.

HAL signed a contract with the Mauritius Government in January 2022 for the export of one ALH Mk III to the Mauritius Police Force. The ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in the 5.5-tonne category.

