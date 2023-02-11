JAIN varsity forms panel to probe casteist skit in Karnataka

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) on Monday formed a disciplinary committee to look into the issue of a ‘casteist’ skit performed by a group of students at the Centre of Management Studies (CMS) on February 6.

The university clarified that it does not encourage or entertain inequality and casteism in any form and hence the matter is being looked at closely to take strict action against the students who performed the skit.

In line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, a disciplinary committee was formed to probe the matter and take strict action accordingly. The officials said that the parents of the students were also being called to discuss the matter.

The skit, performed by The Delroys Boys, ended up with casteist dialogues, even seemingly targeting the father of the Indian Constitution and champion of backward classes, Dr BR Ambedkar, besides using words like “untouchability” in the name of humour. The skit competition was about advertising imaginary products in a humorous manner at the event called Mad Ads.

Meanwhile, members of Dalit organisations approached the Siddapura police station and filed a complaint seeking action against the students and the management of the university.

“As the skit was performed at Nimhans Convention Centre which falls under the jurisdiction of Siddapura police station, a complaint has been filed there.

A decision will be taken on registering FIR after consulting senior officers,” a police source said. After a video of the skit went viral, The Delroys Boys issued an apology on Instagram late Thursday night.

BENGALURU: The JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) on Monday formed a disciplinary committee to look into the issue of a ‘casteist’ skit performed by a group of students at the Centre of Management Studies (CMS) on February 6. The university clarified that it does not encourage or entertain inequality and casteism in any form and hence the matter is being looked at closely to take strict action against the students who performed the skit. In line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, a disciplinary committee was formed to probe the matter and take strict action accordingly. The officials said that the parents of the students were also being called to discuss the matter. The skit, performed by The Delroys Boys, ended up with casteist dialogues, even seemingly targeting the father of the Indian Constitution and champion of backward classes, Dr BR Ambedkar, besides using words like “untouchability” in the name of humour. The skit competition was about advertising imaginary products in a humorous manner at the event called Mad Ads. Meanwhile, members of Dalit organisations approached the Siddapura police station and filed a complaint seeking action against the students and the management of the university. “As the skit was performed at Nimhans Convention Centre which falls under the jurisdiction of Siddapura police station, a complaint has been filed there. A decision will be taken on registering FIR after consulting senior officers,” a police source said. After a video of the skit went viral, The Delroys Boys issued an apology on Instagram late Thursday night.