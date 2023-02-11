Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Recruitment scam: Eight more teachers held

Published: 11th February 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested eight more teachers from different districts in the teachers’ recruitment scam, on Thursday.

The arrested are Srikanth Nayaka of Government High School (GHS) at Madabavi in Bagalkot, Nayak Prakash Ratnu of GHS at Kolhara in Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district, Mahaboob Basha PR of GHS at Kamarooru in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district and Sujata Bhandari, a teacher at Karnataka Public School at Malagi of Mundgod taluk in Uttara Kannada district. These arrested teachers were recruited in the 2012-13 batch.

Similarly, three teachers working in Madhugiri academic district have been held. The arrested are Deepa Rani GN of GHS at Bukkapatna of Koratagere taluk, Mohan Kumar GK of GHS at Nagalamadike in Pavagada and Manjunath S of GHS at Vallur in Pavagada. Shanthilal Chauhan, a teacher at GHS in Hiriyur town in Chitradurga has also been arrested. All four were recruited in the 2014-15 batch, the police said, adding that the eight arrested teachers were produced before a court and have been remanded in judicial custody.

Two cases were registered at Vidhana Soudha police station in 2022 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers. The cases were handed over to the CID, which had earlier arrested 61 teachers, two directors of the Education Department, three retired assistant directors, a first division assistant and a computer programmer. The police have submitted chargesheets to the court in both cases.

Comments

