Lokayukta lands at BDA head office: Arrest three touts; set up special counter to receive complaints

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to numerous complaints received from the public, a 35-member team of the Lokayukta landed at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) head office at Kumara Park West on Friday evening with six search warrants and seized numerous documents.

Three touts were arrested. In an unprecedented step, the Lokayukta also set up a special counter inside the office to receive written complaints from the public.

The operation by six teams inside the BDA office began at 3 pm and is expected to continue till midnight. K V Ashok, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Bengaluru, who was supervising the raids, told TNIE,

“We received complaints from the public about numerous discrepancies in the allotment of sites in various layouts. We also got to know of a scam which surfaced recently in which many BDA engineers sold off Civic Amenity sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. Hence, we wanted to get hold of documents pertaining to all of them.”

"The offices of the Town Planning Department, the secretary and the personal section of the commissioner were raided by our teams. Three touts who were acting as middlemen between the public and BDA officials and were roaming inside the premises have been arrested. They will be produced before the civil court on Saturday,” Ashok said. The Lokayukta was also checking if any documents pertaining to the corner site slicing scam could be gathered, he added.

Many files were being taken by the Lokayukta team. The Class D staff were being sent across departments to collect documents or missing papers from files or to take photocopies. The bustling BDA office resembled a fortress with the public barred from entering.

“Only those members of the public who want to hand over complaints to the Lokayukta desk set up inside to receive them are permitted,” said the cops posted here.

“Except for data entry operators, no BDA employee was allowed to leave its premises. We are making an exception in the case of women employees and allowing them to leave after office hours,” they added.

Many staffers were seen pleading with the cops at the exit gate to be allowed to go home stressing that they worked in the finance or other departments. However, the cops sent them inside stating that they had received orders not to allow anyone to leave when the raid was on.

BENGALURU: In response to numerous complaints received from the public, a 35-member team of the Lokayukta landed at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) head office at Kumara Park West on Friday evening with six search warrants and seized numerous documents. Three touts were arrested. In an unprecedented step, the Lokayukta also set up a special counter inside the office to receive written complaints from the public. The operation by six teams inside the BDA office began at 3 pm and is expected to continue till midnight. K V Ashok, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Bengaluru, who was supervising the raids, told TNIE, “We received complaints from the public about numerous discrepancies in the allotment of sites in various layouts. We also got to know of a scam which surfaced recently in which many BDA engineers sold off Civic Amenity sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. Hence, we wanted to get hold of documents pertaining to all of them.” "The offices of the Town Planning Department, the secretary and the personal section of the commissioner were raided by our teams. Three touts who were acting as middlemen between the public and BDA officials and were roaming inside the premises have been arrested. They will be produced before the civil court on Saturday,” Ashok said. The Lokayukta was also checking if any documents pertaining to the corner site slicing scam could be gathered, he added. Many files were being taken by the Lokayukta team. The Class D staff were being sent across departments to collect documents or missing papers from files or to take photocopies. The bustling BDA office resembled a fortress with the public barred from entering. “Only those members of the public who want to hand over complaints to the Lokayukta desk set up inside to receive them are permitted,” said the cops posted here. “Except for data entry operators, no BDA employee was allowed to leave its premises. We are making an exception in the case of women employees and allowing them to leave after office hours,” they added. Many staffers were seen pleading with the cops at the exit gate to be allowed to go home stressing that they worked in the finance or other departments. However, the cops sent them inside stating that they had received orders not to allow anyone to leave when the raid was on.