Lokayukta raids Bangalore Development Authority head office over discrepancies in allotment of sites

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In light of numerous complaints received from the public about discrepancies in allotment of sites, a 35-member team from Lokayukta landed at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) head office at Kumara Park West on Friday evening with six search warrants and seized numerous documents. Three touts were arrested. In an unprecedented step, the Lokayukta also set up a special counter to receive written complaints from the public inside the office.

The operation by six teams inside the BDA office began at 3 pm and lasted for several hours.

K V Ashok, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Bengaluru, who was supervising the raids told The New Indian Express, “We received complaints from the public about numerous discrepancies in allotment of sites across layouts. We also got to know of a scam that surfaced recently in which many BDA engineers sold off Civic Amenity sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. Hence, we wanted to get hold of documents pertaining to all of them.”

The offices of the Town Planning Department, the Secretary, and the Personal Section of the Commissioner were raided by our teams. “Three touts who were acting as middlemen between the public and BDA officials and were roaming inside the premises have been arrested. They will be produced before the civil court on Saturday,” Ashok said.

The Lokayukta was also checking if any documents pertaining to the Corner site slicing scam could be gathered, he added.

Many files were being taken by the Lokayukta team. The Class D staff were being sent across departments to collect documents or missing papers from files or to take photocopies.

The bustling BDA office resembled a fortress with the public not allowed entry. “Only those members of the public who want to hand over complaints to the Lokayukta desk set up inside to receive them are permitted,” said the cops posted here.

“Except for data entry operators, no BDA employee was allowed to leave its premises. We are making an exception in the case of women employees and allowing them to leave after office hours,” they added.

Many staffers were seen pleading to the cops at the exit gate to be allowed to go home stressing they worked in Finance or other departments. However, the cops sent them inside stating they had received orders not to allow anyone to leave when the raid was on.

