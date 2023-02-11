To curb fake affiliation, school details to be published online: Education Department

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With several cases of fake affiliation being reported in city schools, the Education Department has informed that it is making efforts to make information more easily available to the public.

Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal said the department will approach the government on the issue. “Currently, we are shortlisting schools that are not affiliated to other boards, apart from the state board, and are gathering their details.

Following this, we will be approaching the government to seek their permission in publishing the details of the schools on our website for access to the public.” Hundreds of schools have been served notices over the last few months for teaching unapproved syllabus at their schools.

The commissioner said that the issue had been ongoing and every month the department has been sending notices to the schools to rectify the issues or shut down.

“There are two types of schools - unregistered and registered - which are teaching unapproved syllabus. Unregistered schools must be shut down, while registered schools teaching unapproved syllabus must rectify the issue or have action taken against them,” he said.

Currently, details of schools coming under the SSLC Board are published on the SSLC website. The commissioner said that similarly, the department is seeking permission to publish the details of schools that are not affiliated with other boards on their website to ensure transparency for parents.

