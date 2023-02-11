Home Cities Bengaluru

To curb fake affiliation, school details to be published online: Education Department

The commissioner said that the issue had been ongoing and every month the department has been sending notices to the schools to rectify the issues or shut down.

Published: 11th February 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

school, students

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With several cases of fake affiliation being reported in city schools, the Education Department has informed that it is making efforts to make information more easily available to the public.

Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal said the department will approach the government on the issue. “Currently, we are shortlisting schools that are not affiliated to other boards, apart from the state board, and are gathering their details.

Following this, we will be approaching the government to seek their permission in publishing the details of the schools on our website for access to the public.”  Hundreds of schools have been served notices over the last few months for teaching unapproved syllabus at their schools.

The commissioner said that the issue had been ongoing and every month the department has been sending notices to the schools to rectify the issues or shut down.

“There are two types of schools - unregistered and registered - which are teaching unapproved syllabus. Unregistered schools must be shut down, while registered schools teaching unapproved syllabus must rectify the issue or have action taken against them,” he said.

Currently, details of schools coming under the SSLC Board are published on the SSLC website. The commissioner said that similarly, the department is seeking permission to publish the details of schools that are not affiliated with other boards on their website to ensure transparency for parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake affiliation school details
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp