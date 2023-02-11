Traffic curbs in place ahead of Aero India show in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

Private vehicles without passes are directed to park their vehicles on the GKVK campus parking lot or at Jakkur, and reach the venue by BMTC buses.

BENGALURU: The city police have imposed traffic restrictions in view of the five-day Aero India show beginning at the Yelahanka Air Station on Monday. For the smooth movement of emergency service vehicles and vehicles moving towards the Kempegowda International Airport, measures like prohibition of movement of heavy vehicles, one-ways and route diversion will be introduced temporarily from February 13 to 17 from 6 am till 8 pm.  

Except for KSRTC and BMTC buses, movement of lorries, trucks, private buses and all types of heavy and medium goods vehicles, and tractors have been banned on both sides on Ballari Road from Mekhri Circle till the M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology gate, from Goraguntepalya to Hennur, from Nagavara Junction to Thanisandra main road, Bagalur Main Road to Reva College junction, from Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road, Goraguntepalya, Hesaraghatta and Chikkabanavara, towards the city. Motorists will have to take alternative routes.

Parking of vehicles on both sides of the road from Nagenahalli gate to the Ambiance Dhabha Cross, connecting to Bengaluru-Ballari Road, from Mekhri Circle to Devanahalli on Bengaluru-Ballari Road, from Goraguntepalya to Hennur junction, from Reva College junction to Bagalur Cross on Bagalur Main Road, from Nagavara Junction to Bagalur Junction via Thanisandra main road is prohibited.

Private vehicles without passes are directed to park their vehicles on the GKVK campus parking lot or at Jakkur, and reach the venue by BMTC buses.

