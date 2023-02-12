Don’t rob citizens of land: Karnataka HC to government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court pulled up the state government for not paying compensation for 16 years for lands acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) adjacent to a village that is close to the flying zone of the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli.

“The government cannot act as a robber of citizens’ lands. Taking away private lands for the purported public purpose sans compensation is against the spirit of the constitutional guarantee enacted under Article 300A, the fundamental right to property no longer being on the statute book, notwithstanding. It hardly

needs to be stated that the state and its instrumentalities are constitutionally expected to conduct themselves with fairness and reasonableness in all their actions”, said Justice Krishna S Dixit, directing the government to pay the compensation to the petitioners with 12 per cent interest.

The petitioner's MV Guruprasad and Nandini M Guruprasad, residing at JP Nagar in the city, moved the court for not being paid compensation for the acquisition of their land. Petitioners, by their representation dated January 9, 2013, had requested the KIADB to pay the compensation for having taken their lands in 2007. The court noted that the lands of the petitioners were allotted to the entrepreneurs at a price of Rs 2.5 crore per acre, that too after giving a rebate of 50 per cent of the market value.

“This court is bewildered as to how the compensation lawfully payable has been withheld when it was obviously due for payment to the petitioners. But there is no plausible explanation as to why the payment

of compensation is withheld for a decade and a half. It hardly needs to be stated that payment of compensation is essential when private property is acquired for public purpose which is mandate is ‘in-built’ in Article 300A”, the court said.

“Such conduct reinforces the shackles of a feudalistic attitude from which the transformative character of our Constitution seeks to liberate. Their action in not paying the compensation is not only grossly violative of property rights constitutionally guaranteed under Article 300A but gnaws at overarching objectives of a welfare state ordained under the Constitution”, the court observed.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court pulled up the state government for not paying compensation for 16 years for lands acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) adjacent to a village that is close to the flying zone of the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. “The government cannot act as a robber of citizens’ lands. Taking away private lands for the purported public purpose sans compensation is against the spirit of the constitutional guarantee enacted under Article 300A, the fundamental right to property no longer being on the statute book, notwithstanding. It hardly needs to be stated that the state and its instrumentalities are constitutionally expected to conduct themselves with fairness and reasonableness in all their actions”, said Justice Krishna S Dixit, directing the government to pay the compensation to the petitioners with 12 per cent interest. The petitioner's MV Guruprasad and Nandini M Guruprasad, residing at JP Nagar in the city, moved the court for not being paid compensation for the acquisition of their land. Petitioners, by their representation dated January 9, 2013, had requested the KIADB to pay the compensation for having taken their lands in 2007. The court noted that the lands of the petitioners were allotted to the entrepreneurs at a price of Rs 2.5 crore per acre, that too after giving a rebate of 50 per cent of the market value. “This court is bewildered as to how the compensation lawfully payable has been withheld when it was obviously due for payment to the petitioners. But there is no plausible explanation as to why the payment of compensation is withheld for a decade and a half. It hardly needs to be stated that payment of compensation is essential when private property is acquired for public purpose which is mandate is ‘in-built’ in Article 300A”, the court said. “Such conduct reinforces the shackles of a feudalistic attitude from which the transformative character of our Constitution seeks to liberate. Their action in not paying the compensation is not only grossly violative of property rights constitutionally guaranteed under Article 300A but gnaws at overarching objectives of a welfare state ordained under the Constitution”, the court observed.