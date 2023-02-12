Home Cities Bengaluru

Field Brahmins in 25 seats, forum urges political parties in Karnataka

Published: 12th February 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The All-Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha has demanded that Brahmins be given tickets in 25 Assembly constituencies, including Bengaluru’s Jayanagar, Basavangudi, Rajajinagar, Padmanabhanagar, Chikpete and Malleswaram, which have a considerable population of the community.  

The All-Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha led by its president Ashok Haranahalli, former Advocate General of Karnataka, passed a resolution in this regard. Community leaders from all districts of the state participated in the All-Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha’s state executive meeting here on Saturday.

“The community members feel that in many Assembly segments where their numbers are more, political parties are not considering Bramhins as candidates. The Mahasabha will mount pressure (on parities) in 
the coming days to ensure that deserving candidates from the community get tickets in the Assembly polls,” Haranahalli said.

“Brahmin voters have increased in many Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru. Hence, not just Bharatiya Janata Party, but all parties should come forward to give political power to Brahmins without any discrimination.” said a Mahasabha member.

