Increase fund allocation, open more PHCs in Karnataka: Experts  

Published: 12th February 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. Health workers in a Public Health Centre at Mugalivakkam waiting to adminster the booster dose | Martin Louis

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the run-up to 2023 state budget to be tabled by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on February 17, experts have highlighted the pain points in Karnataka’s healthcare sector, urging the state government to increase the fund allocation for the sector and increase the number of primary health centres (PHCs), trauma care facilities and availability of essential medicines. 

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said digitisation is a key factor in improving healthcare in the post-pandemic era and more government projects need to be launched. Focus should be given on technology intervention and on digitising monitoring of all primary health centres, he added. 

Dr Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor and researcher opined that the primary healthcare infrastructure must be strengthened. She said students should be provided with proper toilets and potable drinking water facilities, sanitary napkins and eggs in all government and government-aided schools across the state. 
Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, pourakarmikas and even Anganwadi workers should be given permanent employment as they form an integral part of the healthcare sector. 

The government should establish a healthcare fund to provide people low-cost capital support with dedicated viability gap funding for public-private partnership (PPP) projects and subsidies for medical equipment and financial benefits such as land concession rates for development of projects, Dr Moopen said. The private sector can be made a partner in establishing medical/nursing colleges in all the district headquarters of the state, which will help in increasing the levels of treatment, as well as in capacity  building by training more medical professionals, Dr Moopen added. 

Dr Karpagam said that investment should also made into research and development (R&D) in the health sector and efforts should be made towards cumulating quality data over several health indices.

