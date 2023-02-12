Saab to make Carl-Gustaf weapon system in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swedish aerospace and defence major Saab has come up with specific plans to set up a facility to manufacture Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifles for the Indian Army, besides offering a plethora of its cutting-edge military equipment to India, which they plan to display at the February 13-opening five-day Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

This is with an eye on partnering India in its Make In India journey to strengthen the company’s manufacturing presence here. “We are fully committed to enabling the Indian government’s Atma Nirbhar approach to defence capability. Saab is setting up a manufacturing facility for Carl-Gustaf in India, further strengthening production in the country.

The facility will support the production of the Carl-Gustaf M4 for the Indian Armed Forces, as well as components for users of the system around the world,” Saab India Technologies Chairman and Managing Director, Mats Palmberg, said, adding that the company will also partner with Indian sub-suppliers, and the systems manufactured at the facility will fully meet the Make in India requirements.

The Carl-Gustaf M4 is a light-weight man-portable multi-role weapon system that provides high-tactical flexibility through a wide range of ammunition types, a release said. Meanwhile, according to reports, Saab is offering the Indian Air Force the single- and two-seater variants of its Gripen combat aircraft. “We are offering both single and two-seater Gripen aircraft to India,” said Palmberg, as quoted by an agency report.

In that direction, Saab will be demonstrating state-of-the-art technologies that make the Gripen E “the world’s most modern multi-role fighter aircraft” at Aero India 2023. It may be noted that the IAF is looking to acquire 114 combat aircraft to boost its squadron strength. Back in 2018, the IAF had come out with a $20-billion multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) request for proposal (RFP), which saw several leading manufacturers coming forward with their offerings for India. Apart from the Lockheed Martin F-21, Boeing FA-18, Dassault Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, the MiG-35 and others, the 4.5-generation Gripen E was a contender to bag IAF’s large order.

“The Gripen E combines exceptional operational performance, a highly-advanced networked warfare capability, superior sensor fusion, unique BVR features and an adaptability for new threats, making it a true gamechanger,” Saab said in the release.

The release added that its offer for the IAF also combines cost-efficiency with true transfer of technology and a comprehensive industrial partnership. Saab will be displaying a full-scale replica model of the Gripen E, besides the Gripen E Mission Simulator at the event.

