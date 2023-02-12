Two murdered in separate incidents in Bengaluru; accused were known to victims

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In two separate murders reported in KS Layout and Varthur police station limits respectively, two persons have been murdered by people known to them. A fight between two neighbours at a bar in Varthur has resulted in the murder of one of them.

The deceased has been identified as Muniyappa, 45, a resident of Dommasandra who is a tempo driver by profession. The accused has been identified as Sridhar, 24, a vegetable vendor. The incident happened on late Friday night at the SSS bar located on the Halasahalli main road in Varthur. Both the victim and the accused are residents of the same area.

Muniyappa and Sridhar’s father are friends. The victim is alleged to have complained about Sridhar’s drinking habits to his father. Sridhar after getting to know about this from his father started fighting with Muniyappa. Both of them who had gone to the same bar started fighting under the influence of alcohol. During the heated argument, the accused is alleged to have attacked the victim with a machete. Sridhar has been arrested by the police.

The Varthur police have registered a case.

In the murder reported in KS Layout, 25-year-old Sharath Kumar, a food delivery boy was stabbed to death by his friend Lokesh on Friday night near Konanakunte. Both of them who were once extremely close later parted ways over some financial dispute.

The duo who were under the influence of alcohol came face to face on Friday night and started fighting again. Kumar initially attacked Lokesh with the knife. The latter who managed to pull the knife from Kumar stabbed him. Lokesh who has sustained stab injuries is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The KS Layout police have registered a case.

