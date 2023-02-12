US Education Trade Mission to visit India in September

Home Cities Bengaluru

The US Department of Commerce will lead an Education Trade Mission to India in September, visiting Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi.

As many as 21 US Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) from 15 US states will visit India from September 12 to 16. “The trade mission will identify and promote opportunities for collaboration between Indian and American institutes of higher education.

The announcement of India’s National Education Policy in 2020 outlined an aggressive plan to revamp and expand India’s higher education system, including expansion of research, experiential learning, and internationalisation of curricula. US HEIs bring a wealth of experience and best practices in these areas to support India in achieving its education goals,” the department said in a release.

The US HEIs will meet with several HEIs in India as well as central and state governments for collaborations and partnerships as well as take part in several student fairs. “The trade mission will explore new partnerships in education and will further strengthen the strong and growing higher education ties between the United States and India,” said Chargé d’Affaires Patricia A Lacina.

