You can reverse diabetes, this clinic shows how

BENGALURU: There is hope for diabetics, as their condition is reversible with a proper diet, daily exercise, reduced stress and sound sleep, which is what doctors at Reversal Diabetes Clinic (RDC), Narayana Nethralaya are doing.

Of the 4,000 registered patients, 500 have gone back to their pre-diabetic days, the clinic claimed. Narayana Netralaya Chairman Dr Bhujang Shetty said, “If the condition is in its initial stages and a person has been diabetic for two-three years, the condition could start reversing within weeks and may completely reverse within a month or two. But if one is diabetic for a long time, say for 10, 15, or 20 years, then it may take longer.”

The patients have to follow a strict diet that includes a low carbohydrate and healthy fat diet. Sugar, sweets and grains are strictly prohibited. “Patients are encouraged to eat more non-starchy vegetables, which could be stir-fried before every meal. Plenty of vegetables can also be eaten in any form along with healthy fats, like butter, ghee, coconut oil, and groundnut oil -- all cold-pressed and not refined. Protein is normally around 20-25 per cent of their diet. Fruits should be avoided as they are high in sugars,” he said.

The metric for diabetes is HbA1c and any person with a count of over 6.6 is considered a diabetic. “With a proper diet, remission can be achieved and the HbA1c level can be brought to pre-diabetic levels of 5.7 to 6.4 or can even be brought to the normal level of 5.6 or less. But patients should continue with the diet and physical activity. Otherwise, it is of no use,” said Dr Mala Dharmalingam from Bengaluru Endocrine and Research Centre.

How to do it

Under the programme for diabetes reversal, 60 per cent focus is on a strict diet, 10 per cent each on physical activity, reduction of stress and proper sleep of eight hours. A patient should consume a low-carb and healthy-fat diet, and he/she need not take tablets or insulin.

