Anti-Dalit skit row: NSUI, KPCC protest outside college

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) workers raised slogans outside the Centre for Management Studies (CMS), Jain Deemed-to-be-University, demanding action against the management.

The institution also drew flak from several Dalit organisations. A complaint has been lodged against 10 members at the Siddapura Police Station for destroying college property, an NSUI member said.

NSUI president Keerthi Ganesh said they want strict action to be taken against the college authorities, as they allowed a skit containing several casteist remarks, to be performed on premises. The skit, performed by a group of students named The Delroys Boys, ended up with casteist dialogues, even seemingly targeting Dr BR Ambedkar, besides using words like “untouchability” to push humour.

Officials from the university stated that they do not support or encourage casteism in any form. They even formed a disciplinary committee to evaluate the issue and later suspended the six students involved. Ganesh alleged that the college’s claims of the skit being performed on the spot were false.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department has stated that it will be looking into the issue. In a statement issued by Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, he stated that the incident was unacceptable and ordered a probe into the matter. The minister has directed Higher Education Principal Secretary Rashmi Mahesh to submit a report.

Speaking to reporters, the minister termed the incident unfortunate. He said that any insult to Dr Ambedkar was unacceptable, and strict action would be taken, following a probe.

BENGALURU: Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) workers raised slogans outside the Centre for Management Studies (CMS), Jain Deemed-to-be-University, demanding action against the management. The institution also drew flak from several Dalit organisations. A complaint has been lodged against 10 members at the Siddapura Police Station for destroying college property, an NSUI member said. NSUI president Keerthi Ganesh said they want strict action to be taken against the college authorities, as they allowed a skit containing several casteist remarks, to be performed on premises. The skit, performed by a group of students named The Delroys Boys, ended up with casteist dialogues, even seemingly targeting Dr BR Ambedkar, besides using words like “untouchability” to push humour. Officials from the university stated that they do not support or encourage casteism in any form. They even formed a disciplinary committee to evaluate the issue and later suspended the six students involved. Ganesh alleged that the college’s claims of the skit being performed on the spot were false. Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department has stated that it will be looking into the issue. In a statement issued by Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, he stated that the incident was unacceptable and ordered a probe into the matter. The minister has directed Higher Education Principal Secretary Rashmi Mahesh to submit a report. Speaking to reporters, the minister termed the incident unfortunate. He said that any insult to Dr Ambedkar was unacceptable, and strict action would be taken, following a probe.