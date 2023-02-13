Home Cities Bengaluru

CRS inspection for Heelalige stretch in Karnataka on February 20

The Commissioner of Rail Safety will be inspecting this stretch on February 20, said a senior official. 

Published: 13th February 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Railway

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a two-month delay over a previous announcement, the 10.5-km stretch between Heelalige and Karmelaram is set to be the first doubling segment to be commissioned by the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) shortly. 

The Commissioner of Rail Safety will be inspecting this stretch on February 20, said a senior official. 
This forms part of the 48-km doubling project between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur being built at a cost of Rs 498 crore. The full stretch will be launched next year. 

The doubling project was handed over to K-RIDE from the South Western Railway Zone for speedier execution. Trains on the Bengaluru-Salem line can improve their punctuality to a limited extent after the Heelalige stretch is commissioned as trains no longer have to wait at Karmelaram for crossing, since two tracks would be available.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-RIDE
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp